ST. LOUIS — Gear up for a thrilling ride through U.S. history as our Emmy Award-winning series, “Presidential Libraries, Museums and More,” returns. Join Fox 2’s Patrick Clark on a road trip in a classic 1960s Buick Electra, exploring unique stories that shaped America.

In this episode, Patrick visits Vincennes, Indiana, unraveling the history of the ninth U.S. President, William Henry Harrison. We delve into the people and events that left an indelible mark on our nation.