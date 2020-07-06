Breaking News
Presidential Libraries, Museums & More: Harry Truman

Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s our 11th episode and we head to the home of our 33rd President. He called him Uncle Harry, nephew David Wallace shares stories of daily life at the Summer White House and living with Harry S. Truman.

Former Senator John Danforth takes us on a tale inside the Truman home. How he helped preserve the 1893 home.

The Cleveland Grandkids recount takes of their one of a kind Grandfather, Grover Cleveland.  Find out the secret the 24th President kept from the public.

Plus, the Covid-19 outbreak, the Spanish Flu and the President who got caught up in a world wide pandemic.

