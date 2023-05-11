ST. LOUIS – New mothers can have a difficult time after giving birth. About one in five go through perinatal mental health disorders. This may include postpartum depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. They can have severe consequences for both the mother and child if left untreated.

LaCresha Cree Cunningham, LCSW of Healing Sacred Scars Holistic Wellness, is dedicated to shifting the fatal outcomes of perinatal mental health. She talks with KPLR’s Mike Colombo about mental health and preventing the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths.

More information: www.healingsacredscars.com