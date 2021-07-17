Pulse: Pandemic hits St. Louis students with learning losses

St. LOUIS - Russ Faria spent more than three years in prison for a murder that Lincoln County prosecutors now say was committed by Pam Hupp.

Faria’s former defense attorney Joel Schwartz said, “It’s frightening what goes on with law enforcement and prosecutors given the power that is placed upon them with somebody’s life, specifically in this case Russ Faria. What is reassuring is that in the end their lies and dishonesty will be uncovered and potentially lead to criminal charges.”