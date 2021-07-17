Pulse: Pandemic hits St. Louis students with learning losses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Research shows students throughout the Gateway City area are suffering from social and academic learning loss amid the pandemic. See why the Oasis Institute says it is critical to recruit 500 volunteer tutors for the upcoming school year. Also on the Pulse, see how the St. Joseph Center in the Metro East is working to empower male veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
GUESTS
- Paul Weiss, PhD, President, The Oasis Institute
- Sandra Northern, President of the Board, The St. Joseph Center