See some of Rich Gould’s silliest television moments before he retires

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KPLR Sports Director Rich Gould is retiring today. He has held the position longer than anyone else in St. Louis. His last sportscast is tonight at 7:00 pm.

Rich started at KPLR in 1987. Many viewers know him for his laid-back style and decades of involvement in Cardinals, Mizzou, Billikens, Ambush, and Blues hockey broadcasts.

Sports Final, KPLR promos, and “The Fan Show” highlighted his humor. Fans were invited to have fun with Rich during segments that showcased the silly side of sports. You can see some of the funniest moments in this article. Just play the video on this page.

The St. Louis Post Dispatched posted a profile of the dean of St. Louis sportscasters last night. It is a thorough review of Gould’s epic career.

“He can be as serious as a surgeon when the situation calls for it, but he much prefers to keep things loose. That trait is admired by colleagues and competitors, past and present,” writes Dan Caesar.

FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee will temporarily take on some of Gould’s responsibilities after Gould leaves the building.