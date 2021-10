JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 7-day COVID case average, considered a good way of tracking the rise and fall in cases has dropped nearly 40% from this time last month. The Missouri average sits at 959; yesterday, it was 964. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 1,594.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 687,685 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 644 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,694 total deaths as of Monday, Oct. 11, no increase over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.70%.