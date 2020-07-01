Hazelwood Teacher Awarded for Teaching Excellence

Hazelwood, Mo. – A Hazelwood, Mo., teacher has won $500 for “being the most kind, supportive, attentive, thoughtful, giving, understanding, patient, and encouraging teacher,”

Mr. Kain teaches 5th grade at Brown Elementary School, and is “truly a treasure and the model for how teachers should show genuine care for children” said Tish Dickson, the mother of one of Kain’s students. Mrs. Dickson nominated Mr. Kain for KPLR’s June Tools For Teachers award.

“While other teachers gave out assignments and then signed out for the day, Mr. Kain stayed online, every day, all day. Ready to help all the kids in groups and individually with math. If my child fell behind for even a day, he was emailing me, asking how he could help. He even did a private math lesson on a Sunday night because that is when my child was available. During this pandemic. Mr. Kain would also dress up and make videos to accompany his math lessons. He kept the kids engaged and went the extra mile every day to make sure they were still learning. ”



Kain joined KPLR 11 via Skype Tuesday June 30th, 2020 so that we could recognize him for the award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet.

