Hillsboro teacher awarded for community involvement

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A Hillsboro, Missouri teacher has won $500 for teaching the importance of giving back to the community.

In addition to teaching fifth grade at Grandview Elementary School of the Grandview R-II School District, Amanda Snyder leads the school’s Honors Society, where she has instilled a love of community service in her students. Whether by making blankets for children in hospitals, cleaning up the school’s campus, or gathering food pantry items for families in need, Snyder makes sure her students learn the importance of giving back. Snyder and her Honor Society students even gave away about 100 bags of food pantry items to kids before the school switched to e-learning as a result of COVID-19.

Maria Poole, the mother of one of Snyder’s students, nominated Snyder for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award after noticing the level of care she provided to her students.

“Mrs. Snyder loves Grandview’s students, parents, her coworkers, and the community!” Poole wrote in her nomination. “And they all love her, too!”



Snyder joined KPLR 11 via Skype Monday, May 18, 2020 so that we could recognize her for her award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet.

