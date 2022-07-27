ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for his students.

Dustin Thompson- A teacher at Freeburg Primary Center is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet!

Mr. Thompson was nominated by Tina Setterlund who wrote,

“Mr. Thompson consistently goes way above and beyond to educate his students. He teaches so that subjects are fun! For example, he dresses up for each holiday and fun occasion. Whether that is favorite book character day, Christmas, or even Dr. Seuss week. For that, he dressed as The Cat in the Hat and served his students’ green eggs and ham! He consistently teaches to individual student levels in exciting ways, and because of this, their test scores have risen. Because of his excellent teaching style and classroom setting, he spends a lot of his personal money in the classroom. I must add that he is a very caring teacher, as well. When the school had their father/daughter dance, there was one girl in his class who did not have a father. He took her to the dance, so she could have the same experience the rest of the girls had…and would invariably talk about to each other. Please give Mr. Thompson your highest consideration. He deserves this so much!”

Dustin was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch his interview above.