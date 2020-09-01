Tools for Teachers honors local Art Teacher

Piedmont, MO – Mrs. Vicke Visnovshe, an Art teacher at Clearwater High School is the August recipient of the Weber Chevrolet’s Tools for Teachers award.

Peggy Gibbions, a friend of Visnovshe said “Her students adore her! Some of her kids don’t even have running water & they have many needs including shoes, coats & food! Vicke has a front porch she calls her “Magical Giving Porch.” She posts needs on her Facebook & all her friends donate things to these kids just by leaving things on her porch and the Magical Giving Porch never fails because Vicke has so many friends. She’s been doing YouTube art videos, to keep in contact with her kids during this time,”

Mrs. Visnovshe joined KPLR 11’s Mike Columbo via Skype Thursday, August 27th, 2020 to present her award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet. Vicke states, “everyone can create,” and encourages all of her students to express themselves through art.

