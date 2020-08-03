Tools for Teachers: Metro East Lutheran High Teacher Wins $500

Tools for Teachers
Posted: / Updated:

Edwardsville, IL. – Mrs. Katie Keily-Vann, a teacher at Metro East Lutheran High School is the July recipient of Weber Chevrolet’s Tools for Teachers award. Her students affectionately call her Mrs. KV and she is certainly busy! On top of teaching Mrs. Keily-Vann helps with student council, year book, dances and is the resource management teacher.

“Now that school has transitioned to an online format, Mrs. KV  contacts the students and parents by email or phone, which includes evenings and weekends to make sure they are still working on their homework and their educational goals are being met. She gives so much of herself even though she is expecting her first child. She has helped hundreds of students become more successful, said Melissa Epps, the nominator and mother of one of Mrs. KV’s students

Mrs. Keily-Vann joined KPLR 11’s Mike Columbo via Skype Friday, June 24th, 2020 so that we could present her award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet. Katie states, “she loves being able to give children hope during the pandemic, which can be frightening for some children and was very thankful for her nomination”

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award, click here

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Nominate a candidate

What happens when kids get great teachers? Their world of possibilities open. In 2014, KPLR in partnership with our friends at Weber Chevrolet, will show our appreciation for the local teachers in our area. We need your help! Tell us about a teacher who has made an impact in your life and once a month, Weber Chevrolet will give a local teacher $500 to use in their classroom.

Nominate a teacher

Popular

Latest News

More News