Tools for Teachers: Metro East Lutheran High Teacher Wins $500

Edwardsville, IL. – Mrs. Katie Keily-Vann, a teacher at Metro East Lutheran High School is the July recipient of Weber Chevrolet’s Tools for Teachers award. Her students affectionately call her Mrs. KV and she is certainly busy! On top of teaching Mrs. Keily-Vann helps with student council, year book, dances and is the resource management teacher.

“Now that school has transitioned to an online format, Mrs. KV contacts the students and parents by email or phone, which includes evenings and weekends to make sure they are still working on their homework and their educational goals are being met. She gives so much of herself even though she is expecting her first child. She has helped hundreds of students become more successful, said Melissa Epps, the nominator and mother of one of Mrs. KV’s students

Mrs. Keily-Vann joined KPLR 11’s Mike Columbo via Skype Friday, June 24th, 2020 so that we could present her award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet. Katie states, “she loves being able to give children hope during the pandemic, which can be frightening for some children and was very thankful for her nomination”

