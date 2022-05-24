ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Nichole Castiaux is an early childhood special education teacher at Fort Zumwalt Early Childhood Center. She is this month’s Tools for Teachers Recipient presented by Weber Chevrolet.

According to her nomination, she is genuine with her time, dedication, and resources to students and families. Like many teachers, she is said to also uses her own personal funds for some classroom items

Nominate a deserving teacher in your life here.