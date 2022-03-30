O’Fallon, IL- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Christina Buehler, a Special Education Instructor with O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon, IL is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Nominated by Kathy Buehler whose nomination states “Christina has spent a lot of her time putting together a Trade Fair for high school students. She feels not every student is college bound so why not give them some other options in the trades. The fair is geared towards students who are looking to pursue a trade or certificate program out of high school or those who show a talent and interest in technical programs.“

Christina was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page