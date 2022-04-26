Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Robin Mach, a teacher with Dorris Hoffman Early Learning Center, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Nominated by Desiree Kulage whose nomination states “She goes over and beyond for her students ! She gave my daughter one of her former students a kidney !!! She also Dedicates her own extra time weekly to come to our house and help my daughter with extra schoolwork that she misses at school. My daughter can’t go to school full time because she is immunocompromised

Robin was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page