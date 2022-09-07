ST. LOUIS – Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students.

Kristin Tanner- a teacher at Maplewood Richmond Heights Middle School is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet!

Kristin was nominated by Sharon Shackelford who wrote the following statement:

“Kristin Tanner is a devoted caring teacher who always goes the extra mile for her students. Her enthusiasm and encouragement while teaching English Arts curriculum oozes from within. Her creative writing guidance is comprised with colorful descriptive adjectives any author would die for. Her ideas for classroom expeditions are not only educational but enjoyable that her students look forward to. Our three grandchildren benefitted greatly from her compassion and dedication. These are only a few of Mrs. Tanner’s remarkable traits and why I nominate her for this deserving honor.”

Kristin was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch his interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page.