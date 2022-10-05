ST. LOUIS – Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Elise Brown, a teacher at Berkeley Elementary, is September’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet!

Elise was nominated by Denise LaBarge, who wrote,

“Elise is one of the most dedicated teachers I know! She juggles not only a teaching career but fostering children that need a loving caretaker! She was nominated teacher of the year at Berkeley after three years of teaching… Her students love her as well as the parents who constantly give her praise. Her principal also has high praise for Elise and her dedication to her students. She never complains about the workload and only has concern for what is best for each student and their needs.”

Elise was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch his interview above. Tools for Teachers is in partnership with Weber Chevrolet, acknowledging the amazing teachers in the St. Louis metro area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers page.