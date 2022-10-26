On Wednesday, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Jennifer O’Dell, a teacher at Union Elementary in Belleville, Illinois, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Jennifer was nominated by Janet Smiddy who wrote:

“This is my daughter, and she is a very dedicated teacher. She spends so much of her own money on the classroom. She has even bought coats, hats, and gloves for students.”

Jennifer was interviewed by FOX 2’s Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch his interview above.

Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet, acknowledging the amazing teachers in the St. Louis Metro area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher, please visit our Tools for Teachers Page.