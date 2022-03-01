Tools for Teachers presented by Weber Chevrolet

Herculanuem, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Caitlin Polley, a Special Education teacher with Senn-Thomas Middle School, in Herculanuem, MO, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Nominated by William Polley, he states, “Caitlin is an energetic, innovated and enthusiastic teacher who provides an interactive education for her students. She is a SPED Educator, middle school sponsor for STuCo, she is Interim State advisor for Missouri STuCo Southeast area and she sponsors the year book for her middle school. Caitlin and her STuCo kids do the concession stand @ sporting events to raise many for the members to do special events at their school and for the members to travel to STuCo conferences. She also does a Polar Plunge every year with her STuCo kids to raise money for Missouri Special Olympics.”

Caitlin was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page