Weber Chevrolet Tool’s for Teachers

Troy, Illinois- Lexie Cuppett, a special education teacher at Silver Creek Elementary in Troy, Illinois, is this month’s Tools for Teachers recipient, presented by Weber Chevrolet. Lexie was nominated by Cheryl James, a parent to one of Lexie’s students.

Cheryl states, “Mrs. Cuppett is not only a remarkable Elementary Special Education teacher, but she devotes a majority of her free time organizing and leading our Triad Special Olympic Program. Mrs Cuppett started the program in 2008 with only one athlete and a dream to help kids. She, now, gives 26 athletes the opportunity to achieve and belong. She has made it possible for our special needs children, from kindergarten through high school, to have the opportunity to compete along side teammates and to have that similar sports experience that non-disabled children have. “

Mrs. Cuppett was interviewed on Thursday, April 22nd, by Mike Colombo, where she was presented with a check for $500, courtesy of Weber Chevrolet.

You can watch Lexie’s interview above, and if you know a deserving teacher please nominate them HERE! Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area