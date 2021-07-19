Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

St. Ann, Missouri- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Christine Behlmann, a 3rd grade teacher at Drummond Elementary School, is this month’s Tools for Teachers recipient presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Ms. Behlmann was nominated by a parent to one of her students, Mrs. Carrie Brown. Brown’s nomination of Ms. Behlmann states: “Ms. Behlmann radiates love and compassion in her words daily. My son was in her class last year and this was his BEST YEAR by far! Her positivity made my son’s self-esteem be better than it ever has about himself!” “Ms. Behlmann shows patience, kindness, compassion, excitement, and LOVE for her entire class. She always uses positive reinforcement for the children no matter what!”

Ms. Behlmann was interviewed by Milke Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch Christine’s interview above.

