Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers

Hillsboro, MO- Sondra Wiley, a teacher at Grandview Elementary School in Hillsboro, Missouri, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet. Mrs. Wiley was nominated by one of her student’s parents, Mrs. Paige Skawinski.

Mrs. Skawinski states,”This amazing educator is young, patient, kind, and open minded. She has gone to extremes, to ensure that my child has had, not only the educational help, but also the social skills necessary, to keep herself in a positive position. I’ve never had such a touching encounter with someone, who never gave up in a time of frustration and continuous mishaps. She gave my daughter the ability to try, try, and try again. Everyone has a bad day, and we all can learn from Mrs. Wiley. Teaching my daughter to not let an incident dictate how you should lead your life, is empowering and fulfilling.”

Ms. Wiley was interviewed by Milke Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above.

