Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Imperial, MO- We’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Grace Ade, a teacher at Hamrick Elementary School in Imperial, Missouri, is this month’s Tools for Teachers presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Mrs. Ade was nominated by Robin Desilets, a parent to one of her students. In her nomination, Robin states, “This is Mrs. Grace Ade’s 10th year teaching for the Fox School District. So much of her spare time is spent on making her classroom time the best learning experience possible. Mrs. Ade thinks outside of the box to create a fun learning environment that is geared toward each student as an individual. She provides material on her own to those students that need them. So many former students come back to visit her and stay in touch to let her know that she has made a difference. Mrs. Ade’s classroom is always themed and her class is known as “Ade’s Islanders”, complete with t-shirts for all of her students. Mrs. Grace Ade definitely goes beyond her job description in so many ways and that is why I am nominating her for Tools For Teachers.”

Ms. Ade was interviewed by Milke Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet.