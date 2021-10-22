Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

O’Fallon, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Shayla Jackson, a teacher at Little Learners in O’Fallon, Missouri, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Ms. Jackson was nominated by Marsha Timme who states,” Shayla pours her heart and soul into these kids and this center. She started running this school several months back. As she walked in, she noticed that these kids needed more. She spent her off time inside the building painting and organizing better play and learning areas for the children. When she is at home, she is building lesson plans and working on art projects for the kids so they can decorate their rooms.”

Ms. Jackson was interviewed by Milke Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page.