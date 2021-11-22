Union, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Dana Schwengels, a special education teacher in the Union R-XI School District, is the November, Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient.

Ms. Schwengels was nominated by co-worker Mandi Sullivan who wrote,

Dana is a special education teacher in the Union R-XI School District that goes above & beyond every day. Dana helps students with special needs learn essential living skills & has started a food cart, which serves teachers & staff in our building. Dana spent countless amounts of her own money to fund this cart with coffee pods, fresh fruit, snacks, etc. She’s teaching her student how to take the cart around the building to make sales to those wishing to make a purchase. These special education students are learning to make change, speak to adults making eye contact & other basic life skills all while having fun at the same time. She also teaches students other skills of daily task such as folding laundry. Dana makes herself available to her parents whenever they need her & has a great rapport with her students & coworkers.

Ms. Schwengels was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch her interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page