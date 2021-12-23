Owensville, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for his students. Tyler Ahring, a Business teacher at Owensville High School, is the December, Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient.

Mr. Ahring was nominated by Dana Gooch who wrote, “Mr. Ahring is currently a business teacher at Owensville High School and for the last several years he was a middle school math teacher. Additionally, he is the middle school cross country coach, high school baseball coach, OHS TV Studio sponsor/organizer, and co-sponsor for the high school DECA chapter. Furthermore, Mr. Ahring provides a great deal of support for students who participate in extracurricular activities such as those involved in the high school fall musical, and Owensville High School’s football District Champions.

Mr. Ahring is a positive role model for his students, modelling respect for fellow teachers, administration, staff members, parents, and students. He expresses authentic interest in current and past students. Perhaps most importantly, when confronted with challenging, less than ideal situations, whether in class, on the field, or on school-sponsored trips, Mr. Ahring models problem solving strategies with a cool, calm, collected demeanor.

Tyler was interviewed by Mike Colombo and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch his interview above. Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page