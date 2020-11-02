Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Tools for Teachers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Charles, Missouri- October’s Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient is, Nancy Stotts, from Immanuel Lutheran Church & School. Nancy was nominated by one of her student’s parents, Karl Bulla. In his nomination, Mr. Bulla states, “She is a true dedicated professional educator that does it day in and day out, year in and year out without any praise or accolades all on a teacher’s salary for the betterment of the children that she influences daily. Nancy is tireless at pushing the students to their full potential and gets the young adults ready for their high school career. Mrs. Stotts keeps up with her students and praises their life accomplishments as they grow and become well rounded people ready for what life holds for them.”

Nancy Stotts joined Mike Colombo for an interview on October 28th, where she was presented a $500 gift card from Weber Chevrolet! You can watch her interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Click HERE to nominate them today.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Nominate a candidate

What happens when kids get great teachers? Their world of possibilities open. In 2014, KPLR in partnership with our friends at Weber Chevrolet, will show our appreciation for the local teachers in our area. We need your help! Tell us about a teacher who has made an impact in your life and once a month, Weber Chevrolet will give a local teacher $500 to use in their classroom.

Nominate a teacher

Popular

Latest News

More News