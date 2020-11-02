St. Charles, Missouri- October’s Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient is, Nancy Stotts, from Immanuel Lutheran Church & School. Nancy was nominated by one of her student’s parents, Karl Bulla. In his nomination, Mr. Bulla states, “She is a true dedicated professional educator that does it day in and day out, year in and year out without any praise or accolades all on a teacher’s salary for the betterment of the children that she influences daily. Nancy is tireless at pushing the students to their full potential and gets the young adults ready for their high school career. Mrs. Stotts keeps up with her students and praises their life accomplishments as they grow and become well rounded people ready for what life holds for them.”

Nancy Stotts joined Mike Colombo for an interview on October 28th, where she was presented a $500 gift card from Weber Chevrolet! You can watch her interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Click HERE to nominate them today.