Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Tools for Teachers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University City, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond in every category for her students.  Jenna Mueller is a teacher at the Brittany Woods Middle School of University City in St. Louis.   

Lindsey Heaghney nominated Mueller and states, “Jenna isn’t your average teacher, she goes above and beyond in every category. During COVID-19 she took care packages to students, delivered books, and keeps students engaged at the highest level. Jenna has made house calls to students that are struggling. Her care never stops. She buys all her own supplies, tools, and even buys students in need supplies. Holiday time, Jenna sets up school wide fundraisers, that are second to none. Raised thousands of Dollars to support her students and their entire family. To date she has given over 100 children and the entire family every Christmas gift they have wished for. She’s the definition of EXCELLENCE!” 

Jenna Mueller joined Mike Colombo for an interview on November 20th, you can watch the interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Click HERE to nominate them today.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Nominate a candidate

What happens when kids get great teachers? Their world of possibilities open. In 2014, KPLR in partnership with our friends at Weber Chevrolet, will show our appreciation for the local teachers in our area. We need your help! Tell us about a teacher who has made an impact in your life and once a month, Weber Chevrolet will give a local teacher $500 to use in their classroom.

Nominate a teacher

Popular

Latest News

More News