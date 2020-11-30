Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Millstadt, Illinois – Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond in every category for their students. Conor Keeley is a teacher at Millstadt Consolidated School in Millstadt, Illinois. Nominated by Lindsay Romero who said, “having a teacher who can truly reach kids is priceless and my daughter and I both feel Mr. Keeley does just that.” “My daughter, Marissa, was new at the school this year and very nervous about fitting in. The minute we met Mr. Keeley, I knew it would be a great year. He is genuinely excited about teaching and makes learning fun. Marissa is excited to go to school every day and comes home with a smile on her face.”

Mr. Keeley joined Mike Colombo on Wednesday, November 25th during the KPLR 4pm news for an interview and to receive a gift card of $500, courtesy of Weber Chevrolet! You can watch the interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Nominate them HERE.