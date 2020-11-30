Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Millstadt, Illinois – Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond in every category for their students.  Conor Keeley is a teacher at Millstadt Consolidated School in Millstadt, Illinois. Nominated by Lindsay Romero who said, “having a teacher who can truly reach kids is priceless and my daughter and I both feel Mr. Keeley does just that.” “My daughter, Marissa, was new at the school this year and very nervous about fitting in. The minute we met Mr. Keeley, I knew it would be a great year. He is genuinely excited about teaching and makes learning fun. Marissa is excited to go to school every day and comes home with a smile on her face.”

Mr. Keeley joined Mike Colombo on Wednesday, November 25th during the KPLR 4pm news for an interview and to receive a gift card of $500, courtesy of Weber Chevrolet! You can watch the interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Nominate them HERE

Nominate a candidate

What happens when kids get great teachers? Their world of possibilities open. In 2014, KPLR in partnership with our friends at Weber Chevrolet, will show our appreciation for the local teachers in our area. We need your help! Tell us about a teacher who has made an impact in your life and once a month, Weber Chevrolet will give a local teacher $500 to use in their classroom.

Nominate a teacher

