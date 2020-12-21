Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

St. Louis, Missouri – Wyntra Johnson, a teacher at Walnut Grove Primary school in St. Louis is Weber Chevrolet’s Tools for Teachers December recipient! Nominated by Sophia Allen, Mrs. Johnson won a $500 dollar Visa gift card and spoke to KPLR 11’s Mike Colombo on December 18th via zoom. You can see her interview above.

In her nomination, Mrs Allen wrote,”Wyntra has inspired so many young children and they often come back to let her know just how much of an inspiration she was to them. She has stepped up and solicited donations from friends and family member for students whose parents may be struggling to provide clean clothing, shoes, coats, hats and gloves not only for her student but for the families.

Ms. Johnson not only inspires the students but, her fellow co-workers as well. She produces a daily blog each morning and the replies and responses from her co-workers with messages stating how much they admire her teaching style, asking for advice, and sharing how something she has written has motivated them.”

