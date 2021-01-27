Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Highland, Illinois – Michele Heinz, a business and technology teacher at Highland High School is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner. Michele was nominated by Sarah Hapack who is a parent to one of Michele’s students.

Sarah states, “Mrs. Heinz has gone above and beyond to make sure remote learners feel like they are absolutely included in the regular classroom during this unprecedented time. She goes out of her way to provide details on happenings at the school and encourages participation in the form of extra credit. Teachers such as Mrs. Heinz deserve recognition for putting their hearts into their work with the goal of student success as the top priority.

Sarah’s daughter, Josie, the student of Mrs Heinz, wrote “She teaches clearly, with attention to detail and with a strong, open-hearted passion. Not once has there been a dull day if Mrs. Heinz teaches. I hope her spirit continues and fills others full of self-drive and compassion. Her influence has inspired me to lean towards a future in business.”

Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page.