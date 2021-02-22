St. Louis, MO- February’s, Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient is Linda Voelkel. Mrs.Voelkel is a Ritenour School District pre-school teacher who goes above and beyond for her students.

Linda was nominated by Valerie Stanfill, a parent to one of Linda’s students and a coworker. Valerie mentions that “Linda shows nothing but love and patience to Valerie’s daughter, Lyla. Lyla beams with excitement and joy when she recounts her school day. Mrs. Voelkel provides fun and engaging activities to help every child succeed in her classroom and gives everything she has for her students year after year.”

