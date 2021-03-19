Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Jennings, MO- Today, we’re recognizing a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. NiKitia Jamerson, a preschool teacher at Jennings School District in Jennings, Missouri, is this month’s Tools for Teachers presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Mrs. Jamerson was nominated by Janice Watkins who is a coworker with Mrs. Jamerson and parent to one of her students. Janice mentions that NiKitia, “ loves and treats her students as if they were one of her own “three” children. The moment you enter her pre-k class you can feel the warmth even during “cold” COVID. Mrs. Jamerson’s warmth extends beyond the walls of Northview Elementary. She lives, works and supports our Jennings Community. She is very humble but deserves to be acknowledged for all that she does for her students “friends”, their parents and her co-workers! She really embodies the “It Takes A Village” spirit!”

Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area! To learn more, or to nominate a deserving teacher please visit our Tools for Teachers Page.