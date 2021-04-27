Weber Chevrolet Tools for Teachers

Maryville, Illinois- Kelly Nischwitz, a teacher at the Kids First Learning Center in Maryville, Illinois, is this month’s Tools for Teachers recipient presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Mrs. Nischwitz was nominated by Angie Hartin, who states, “Ms. Kelly has been with Kids First for over a decade. She has always been one to jump in and do whatever job was needed. From resource coordinator to teacher to assistant director.”

“Kelly has created a PreK library from the ground up so our kids can resume checking out library materials in the Fall (a ritual they have missed out on this year). She has put so much of her own time and her own money towards these projects. Our students deserve the very best, and she always ensures they get just that. She is more than deserving of a Tools for Teachers award.”

Mrs. Nischwits was interviewed by Dan Gray and presented a check for $500 from Weber Chevrolet. You can watch Kelly’s interview above.

