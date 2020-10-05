Greenville, Illinois- September’s Weber Chevrolet, Tools for Teachers recipient is a local teacher who’s goes above and beyond for her students. Amanda Bonn is a teacher at the Illinois Center for Autism in Greenville, Illinois. “Mandy goes above and beyond her duty as a teacher and gives 100% of her time and patience.“

“She is definitely one of a kind and our family is so blessed to have such a dedicated teacher that makes the impossible POSSIBLE. In just two years of attending ICA and having her as his teacher- my son can now, read, do math, control impulses with Autism, behaviors have drastically improved and the key is how she focuses on the positives rather than the negatives.”

“Mandy was nominated by her student’s mom, Susan Zykan.”

Amanda Bonn joined Mike Colombo for an interview on September 30th, you can watch the interview above. Know a deserving teacher? Click HERE to nominate them today.