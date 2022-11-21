ST. LOUIS – “Presidential Libraries, Museums & More” returns for an all-new episode 15.

Join us as we head across the country to the home hand-built by a president in the Empire State. We’ll step inside the home of Millard Fillmore to find a one-of-a-kind kitchen item.

He’s covered presidents from the early 1960s, when JFK took office, to the most recent election. We’ll hear from veteran journalist Sam Donaldson about his favorite president to cover.

Plus, a story about paying it forward for an Army veteran at the end of his life.

Our American road trip into this country’s shared history continues with all-new, never-before seen footage and uncovered United States facts you won’t find in a history book!