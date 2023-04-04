Portrait of female chemist in eyeglasses looking at camera while sitting at the table and working on computer in the laboratory

ST. LOUIS — Webster University and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis have agreed to create a pipeline program. It allows Webster students in biological sciences to complete their bachelor of science undergraduate degree while simultaneously starting the doctor of pharmacy degree.

This reduces the degree time by one year and potentially saves students both time and money.

UHSP will interview three Webster students per year for the opportunity.

In order to be accepted, students must have completed specific courses at Webster University that are prerequisites for UHSP’s Doctor of Pharmacy program. Students must also have a 2.7 GPA or higher, including a 2.7 GPA in all core science and math classes. Students must also complete an interview and submit a writing assignment for admission to St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP.