ST. LOUIS – An occurrence that usually comes with superstition means free fries for Wendy’s customers to start the weekend.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of hot and crispy fries with any purchase through the Wendy’s mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, good news for you. The deal lasts all the way through Thursday, Jan. 19.

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies at Wendy’s nationwide:

Jan. 13-19: FREE Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase. Mobile order only.

Jan. 20-22: FREE 6-piece Nuggets with any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only.

Jan. 23-29: FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase. Mobile order only.

Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry. Mobile order only.

Customers must download the Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.