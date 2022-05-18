CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a mother has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate.

Police say 28-year-old Tatanina Kelly is expected to appear in court Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts. Police say the weapon accidentally discharged just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in a classroom at Walt Disney Magnet School on the city’s North Side.

The school’s principal explained in an email to parents that the bullet ”caused some debris to ricochet in your child’s classroom, which hit a member of our school community and caused minor scrapes.”

Police say the child was taken to a hospital in good condition.