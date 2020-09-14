Krewson applauds volunteers who cleaned the Grand Avenue Water Tower

ST. LOUIS – The Grand Avenue Water Tower received a new coat of paint Saturday with help from Operation Clean Sweep volunteers who spearheaded the effort.

Mayor Lyda Krewson applauded the volunteers in her Facebook Live Monday.

“It looks much much much better,” Krewson said.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the landmark that sits in the middle of Grand at 20th Street.

The 154 foot-tall water tower was built in 1871 and is not only the oldest water tower in the city of St. Louis, but it is also the world’s tallest free-standing Corinthian column.

More than 100 volunteers helped pick up debris and tear down some of the many abandoned homes.