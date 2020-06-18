Krewson makes June 19 “Juneteenth Day” in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson made June 19 officially “Juneteenth Day” in the City of St. Louis when she signed a proclamation Thursday.

“Juneteenth originally celebrated the dismantling of American slavery,” Mayor Krewson said. “Today, it highlights the continued struggle to dismantle the symbols of systemic racism. Recent events have shown us that we still have work to do to fulfill the hope of Juneteenth and ensure we all enjoy the same freedoms.”

The Mayor’s Office said Krewson also asked the City’s Director of Personnel to formally establish Juneteenth as a recognized holiday in the city starting fiscal year 2021 and then a paid holiday for employees June 19, 2021.