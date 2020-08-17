Krewson makes traffic changes as reckless driving Downtown becomes out of hand, teen dies in crash

ST. LOUIS – Big changes are coming to the streets of Downtown St. Louis after dangerous, high-speed driving, led to the death of Sierra Ward, 17, of DeSoto overnight, city officials said.

Excessive speeds and disregard for traffic lights Downtown have become too widespread according to witnesses, police, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A speeding car hit a pickup truck at 10th and Washington around 2:30 in the morning, police said.

Ward and three others were riding in the bed of the pickup truck and were ejected.

The other three were hospitalized. No one else was hurt. There’s been no update on their conditions from police.

The 25-year-old man that hit the pickup truck Ward was traveling in ran a red light. Witnesses said the car appeared to be going in excess of 100 miles-an-hour in a posted 25 miles-an-hour zone.

At least 4 downtown parking lots had become known on social media as after-hours meeting places for street racers who come from outside of the City of St. Louis, a city official said.

“We are also looking at making some traffic flow changes downtown in order to cause people not to have a long stretch where they can drive too fast, carelessly, recklessly … this kind of racing and dangerous behavior is not acceptable,” Krewson said.

Sections of streets, including Washington Avenue, will be closed overnight beginning Thursday, officials said.

Police and city officials will be finalizing plans over the next couple of days.

There’s no word yet on any charges stemming from the crash.