Krewson not running for reelection, three women already in the St. Louis City mayoral race

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson, the first female mayor of the City of Saint Louis, is not running for reelection and says she is rooting for the next mayor of the city.

She has dealt with some very tough issues during her term. She’s seen civil unrest gun violence and has dealt with a global pandemic, but she said she’s proud of the work she’s done. She’s pushing 70 and now she’s thinking about her future.

During her announcement, Krewson recalled when tragedy struck her family years ago. Her husband was killed during an attempted carjacking in 1995. She decided to stay here. She became an alderwoman and served on the board for two decades and ultimately fought the same battle that has affected her own family.

Recently during protests, when people stood in front of city hall calling for her resignation, she said she understands the pain behind protests, and that this did not affect her decision.

Kreswon talked about her past birthday, turning 68, giving her a chance to think about what she really wants for the future. She’s hopeful for the trajectory of women leading the city. Three female candidates have already announced they are running. Alderwoman Cara Spencer announced her candidacy for mayor saying she has the guts and energy to work on difficult issues to help unite the region. St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones who narrowly lost to Krewson in 2017 is also giving a run for mayor another shot. Dana Kelly, restauranteur and previous license collector candidate is also in the mayoral race.

Candidates can file the paperwork to for mayor on Monday.