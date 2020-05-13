Breaking News
IL: 3,601 deaths/ 83,021 cases; MO: 524 deaths/ 10,006 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a coronavirus briefing
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Krispy Kreme celebrates class of 2020 with special graduate dozen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme has a deal for graduating seniors who haven’t been able to celebrate their milestone traditionally due to the outbreak.

The company has a special “graduate dozen” available all next week. It includes a special selection of donuts and on May 19 grads can get it free!

All you have to do is prove your status as graduating seniors by showing your cap and gown any class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or graduation announcement. Tuesday’s freebie is good for students graduating high school or college.

Customers can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News