Krispy Kreme celebrates class of 2020 with special graduate dozen

ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme has a deal for graduating seniors who haven’t been able to celebrate their milestone traditionally due to the outbreak.

The company has a special “graduate dozen” available all next week. It includes a special selection of donuts and on May 19 grads can get it free!

All you have to do is prove your status as graduating seniors by showing your cap and gown any class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or graduation announcement. Tuesday’s freebie is good for students graduating high school or college.

Customers can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.