ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday it’s extending National Doughnut Day to a five-day-long celebration with free doughnuts.

You can visit Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus for one free doughnut from June 1 to June 5. The chain is even letting you choose your free donut flavor.

The week-long offer is meant to be a sugary silver lining during the pandemic.

Anyone else think that time & days have been a blur? 🤔 That’s why this year, we’re changing #NationalDoughnutDay to #NationalDoughnutWEEK! 🎉 Visit us June 1-5 & get ANY #doughnut FREE! 🍩 #KrispyKreme



US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/8oHvv0IQVz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 26, 2020