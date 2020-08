ST. LOUIS – This will help bring a sweet smile to your face.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts and coffee for all educators starting Monday, August 10. The donut chain says it’s their way of saying thank you, “for all that you do.”

The giveaway lasts through next Friday.

Krispy Kreme is also serving up a free ‘Straight A’ dozen for anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts next Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has more information on its website.

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩



US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info – https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020