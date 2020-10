ST. LOUIS – Whether your candidates win or lose you’ll have something sweet to celebrate on Election Day. Krispy Kreme is giving its customers an “I voted” sticker and a free glazed doughnut on November 3.

The doughnut chain says the giveaway is taking place to get people to celebrate dough-mocracy. The free glazed doughnut will be offered to those who voted as well as those who are out and about.

The stickers, however, are intended for those who voted by mail-in ballot, Krispy Kreme suggests.