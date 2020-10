ST. LOUIS – A sweet deal for those celebrating Halloween this year! Guests who wear their costumes to participating Krispy Kreme shops on October 31 will get a free doughnut of their choice.

Also, every Saturday starting October 10 through Halloween customers can get a dollar “Sweet-or-Treat” dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s new Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts will start popping up Monday and include three classic monsters, Frankenstein, Dracula, and Werewolf.