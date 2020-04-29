Krispy Kreme offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for limited time

ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme is offering a glazing glory of spring-like tastiness, and just like spring it is for a limited time only!
Krispy Kreme is rolling out three new fruit-flavored donuts. Strawberry, Key Lime, and Lemon. Each will be available as original glazed and Kreme filled doughnuts.
Strawberry is being sold now through Friday, May 1. Key lime will be baked May 5- 8 and you can get Lemon May 12- 15
The following Krispy Kreme locations in the St. Louis area will be participating:
- 10880 W Florissant Ave
- 6935 S Lindbergh Blvd
- 5812 North Illinois St
- 6021 Mid Rivers Mall Dr