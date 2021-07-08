Kurt Warner movie ‘American Underdog’ hits theaters December 10

ST. LOUIS – We’re getting our first look at a new movie based on the life of former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner.

“American Underdog,” tells the story of Warner’s rise from working at a grocery store to the Arena Football League to then winning a Super Bowl with the Rams and eventually entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Zachary Levi will play Warner, while Anna Paquin will play his wife Brenda.

Dennis Quaid takes on the role of coach Dick Vermeil.

“American Underdog” hits theaters on December 10.