L.O.L. Surprise! coming to Fox Theatre in November

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – L.O.L. Surprise! is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this November.

The live hologram show will feature Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag.

The performance is set for Friday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are sold at a variety of price points from $19.50 to $49.50.

The 44-city national tour begins on September 30.

Citi cardmembers are able to purchase tickets early beginning Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. on MetroTix.com or call 314-534-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News