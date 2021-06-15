L.O.L. Surprise! coming to Fox Theatre in November

ST. LOUIS – L.O.L. Surprise! is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this November.
The live hologram show will feature Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag.
The performance is set for Friday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are sold at a variety of price points from $19.50 to $49.50.
The 44-city national tour begins on September 30.
Citi cardmembers are able to purchase tickets early beginning Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. on MetroTix.com or call 314-534-1111.